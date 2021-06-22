"I've been deep, deep, deep, deep, deeply depressed," begins Noga Erez on her KIDS highlight, "Cipi," a track that underscores her album themes of "tension and release, anxiety and remedy" through bouncy, whimsical production by life partner and producer Ori Rousso. Today, the political pop artist shares an official music video for the song, shot in Berlin and directed by Omri Rozi.

"'Cipi' is about coping with mental weakness while constantly being in an environment where drugs and pills and medication are offered as a way to cope," Erez tells PAPER. "It can be hard to say no when all you want is something to numb the pain."

For Erez, the "Cipi" video is a visual representation of her mind during that time and all the voices inside of it. On a German side street, she walks — somewhat dead-eyed — among a group of dancers dressed in matching, loose grey suits and hats. Starting on the ground, they rise to move in-sync, swaying and marching together before leaving Erez alone to wrestle with her thoughts.

"It's a depiction of what you think the drugs might do before you do it, cleaning up the chaos in your head," she says. "I have many that are close to me, whose lives have been saved by getting proper medical help [and pills]. It's a very personal decision. But for me, I know I did the right thing the times I've said no, and am scared by what might have happened if I hadn't. This song comes from my own personal experience in dealing with this."

Alongside today's release, Erez is announcing her KIDS World Tour, with more than 45 dates including her US festival debut at Chicago's Lollapalooza. She'll be bringing the dance troupe featured on "Cipi" throughout North America and Europe to bring her sophomore album to life through powerful choreography and the project's anthemic, street-to-stadium beats.

Watch the PAPER premiere of "Cipi" by Noga Erez, above and stream KIDS, below.