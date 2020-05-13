At the beginning of 2020, PAPER included Noah Cyrus' country-pop single, "July," in 2019's top 25 songs of the entire year. Entertainment Reporter Jael Goldfine lauded her "husky, sweet, penetrating" vocals, calling "July" a "classic country road song, except the traveler can't get out the door."

This same outback charm (pulled from her iconic family lineage) pervades Cyrus' new EP, The End of Everything, out May 15, pairing acoustic guitars and twang with a darker, depressive edge in the form of heavy trap beats and self-destructive lyrics. "Everyone you love is gonna die," she sings, matter of factly, on the title track.

Cyrus will celebrate her EP release this Thursday, May 14, with an exclusive international listening party on Zoom for select fans. "I can't wait to share these songs with some of you on Thursday night," Cyrus tells PAPER. "I have worked so hard on this project and can't believe they're going to be yours to share very soon.

Speaking to the sound of The End of Everything, Noah adds, "I love music from all decades and genres and wanted to make a timeless EP — a true reflection of what I love and who I am. I hope they connect with you, the same way many of my all time favorites have connected with me over the years."

"July," which has surpassed 350 million combined global streams to date, is one of eight impressive tracks from the 20-year-old musician. Previously released singles "Lonely" and "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" are also included on The End of Everything, the latter of which provides a bit of comfort to Cyrus, who has been vocal about her own mental health issues. "I got so high that I saw Jesus," she sings. "He said it's all gonna be okay."

But the project isn't entirely optimistic for Cyrus, who opens with "Ghost," a slow, piano-led track with booming chorus that sees the singer staring at someone who's no longer alive. On "Liar," Cyrus tears herself down and admits to being dishonest with a lover: "I know what you see/ When you look at me/ I will always be a liar." And on "Young & Sad," a sweet voice message from father Billy Ray Cyrus introduces Cyrus, who admits she wants to "disappear."

International fans can click on this link to pre-save the EP, and Cyrus will select fans to join her for the listening party on Zoom. It's set to take place on Thursday, May 14 at 5 PM EST.

The End of Everything Track List: Ghost

I Got So High That I Saw Jesus Liar Lonely Young & Sad July Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons) The End of Everything