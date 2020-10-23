Noah Cyrus expertly shut down critics of the sheer nude bodysuit she wore during the 2020 CMT Awards.

On Wednesday night, the star brought the house down with a gorgeous performance of her song "This Is Us" with country singer Jimmie Allen. And while all the buzz should've been centered on their amazing duet, some viewers appeared to be more preoccupied with Cyrus's Phil Gomez-styled outfit and took to social media to complain about the bedazzled look.

Related | Noah Cyrus Examines Herself

"CMT should've stopped this. It was very degrading from Cyrus towards country music & women," as one pearl-clutcher wrote beneath the video shared by CMT, while others dubbed it "disgusting" and "inappropriate."

"The outfit Noah chose to wear was tasteless, and totally inappropriate for country music awards," another commenter said. "It's obvious she was confused and must've thought it was a Victoria's Secret angels show rather than the country music awards."

That said, Cyrus took the Twitter trolls to task with a few choice words about the matter, replying to a since-deleted critique by writing, "Honey, your granddaughter will wear that someday." And the kicker? Her second response to another critic telling her to "put some clothing on."

"My body my choice, bitch," Cyrus reminded them. And honestly, all we can say to that is preach!

See Cyrus's response, below.

my body my choice, bitch. https://t.co/U4ydSuG6I0 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) October 22, 2020

Honey, your granddaughter will wear that someday https://t.co/rRDWNisYFe — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) October 22, 2020