Valentine's Day came early for Nick Cannon.

On Monday, the television personality took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with his new condom vending machine, alongside the caption, "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift." And of course, he had to tell everyone they were all Magnums.

The vending machine comes after Cannon revealed on his talk show that he's expecting his eighth child, a baby boy, with Bre Tiesi later this year. However, the gift giver remained a secret until comedian Kevin Hart reposted the pic on his own Instagram and wrote, "I see u got my gift @nickcannon."

Cannon, who shares several other children with multiple women, previously called monogamy a "Eurocentric concept" after welcoming four children with three women in less than a year. He also said on his Power 106 radio show last year that all the pregnancies were purposeful, as he doesn't have "no accidents."

Even so, he said his therapist suggested he cool it with the kids, which supposedly spurred his celibacy "journey" this past October. That said, Cannon later added that he stopped having sex shortly after finding out Tiesi was pregnant, meaning he didn't break his celibacy.

Granted, Cannon also lost Zen — his 5-month-old son with model Alyssa Scott — last December to brain cancer. In the wake of the tragedy, the star told People that he it's all about "quality" versus "quantity."

"It's really just having quality moments with my children, quality moments with my family. Had a lot of quality moments with Zen in his short time here," he said after stating he was a "father, first and foremost." However, he also admitted he feels "a lot of guilt" because he doesn't have "enough time to spend with [his] loved ones, specifically [his] children."

"I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things," Cannon added. "I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time."

See the machine for yourself below.