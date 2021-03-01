As we recover from bitter cold weather and the ongoing pandemic, March is welcoming us with warmer days and loosened restrictions. And you know what that means: it's time to shop and get dressed up again — safely, of course. From Comme Des Garçons' new It-girl necklace to Birkenstock's collaboration with bright London students, there's no shortage of fresh new products this month. Read on below for more of the month's hottest designer drops.
Birkenstock's Collaboration With Central Saint Martins
German footwear brand Birkenstock teamed up with students from Central Saint Martins, the prestigious fashion school in London, to design a limited-edition collection that consist of four exclusive sandals and one archival Birkenstock style brought back by the brand for the first time. AVAILABLE NOW HERE
Kelly Rowland's New JustFab Collection
Kelly Rowland is dropping her new collection on JustFab, and it has everything you need: tops, shorts, outerwear, sweaters, bodysuits, pants, dresses, and a range of shoes. Her commitment stems from the inspiration of women everywhere, especially her muses: models Nykhor Paul, Diana Veras, and Pritika Swarup. AVAILABLE NOW HERE
Comme Des Garcons' Collaboration With Mikimoto
If you're looking for the next It-accessory, perhaps Comme Des Garcons' take on pearls has the answer. In her second collab with Mikimoto, Rei Kawakubo designed seven necklaces adorned with fangs, studs, safety pins and mingled them with Mikimoto pearls to form a single eccentric look. In subverting the traditional image of pearls, this collab sends an ambitious message: "To adorn the necks of all women around the world." Available at Select Comme des Garçons, Dover Street Market and MIKIMOTO Locations Globally
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web