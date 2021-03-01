As we recover from bitter cold weather and the ongoing pandemic, March is welcoming us with warmer days and loosened restrictions. And you know what that means: it's time to shop and get dressed up again — safely, of course. From Comme Des Garçons' new It-girl necklace to Birkenstock's collaboration with bright London students, there's no shortage of fresh new products this month. Read on below for more of the month's hottest designer drops.

Birkenstock's Collaboration With Central Saint Martins Photo courtesy of Birkenstock

German footwear brand Birkenstock teamed up with students from Central Saint Martins, the prestigious fashion school in London, to design a limited-edition collection that consist of four exclusive sandals and one archival Birkenstock style brought back by the brand for the first time. AVAILABLE NOW HERE

Kelly Rowland's New JustFab Collection Photo courtesy of JustFab

Kelly Rowland is dropping her new collection on JustFab, and it has everything you need: tops, shorts, outerwear, sweaters, bodysuits, pants, dresses, and a range of shoes. Her commitment stems from the inspiration of women everywhere, especially her muses: models Nykhor Paul, Diana Veras, and Pritika Swarup. AVAILABLE NOW HERE

Comme Des Garcons' Collaboration With Mikimoto Photo courtesy of Comme Des Garcons