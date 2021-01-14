Donald Trump has become the only president in US history to be impeached twice. To nod at just how big of a moment this is, and perhaps as a good luck charm for the vote to happen, speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi wore the same outfit from Trump's previous impeachment vote. People across Twitter couldn't get enough of it.

Pelosi kept it simple, wearing a black dress with a mandarin collar and gold collar necklace. The only difference this time was a floral print face mask. Her outfit sent an important message: that what Trump did was as serious, if not more, than what he was impeached for in 2019.

Judging by the fact that a majority of the House of Representatives, including 10 Republicans, voted to impeach Trump, it proves that many of the officials believed the same thing — even if they weren't as bold to repeat the same outfit that they wore the first time around.

Sensing the power of the moment, People took to Twitter to write about Pelosi's now iconic dress. Check out the best reactions, below.