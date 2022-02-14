Moliy's voice — tender and bewitching — has been looped millions of times across TikTok, but it's likely you're not yet familiar with the Ghanian artist. She appears on Amaarae's afropop smash, "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY," which has been remixed by Kali Uchis and became the soundtrack for tons of content across social media in the past year. You'll instantly recognize the line, "I really like to party, I really like your body," but now Moliy is ensuring you'll recognize her name alongside it.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Moliy shares "Love Doc," an easy, glistening single that captures a moment in her life when she was heartbroken. "It was my first love, and I had to try and enjoy being single afterwards," she says of today's release, which follows her Wondergirl EP in 2020. "I realized just how much I loved having my own person."

Moliy collaborated with Tema-based, Ghanian producer Zodivc, whom she says played the beat "20 minutes into our session" and, together, they finished "Love Doc" in a matter of hours. "I’d say this collaboration came together very seamlessly," she explains, which is reflected in the song's smooth, effortless attitude.

Although "Love Doc" follows a long history of breakup songs, Moliy hopes it will empower women in new ways. "I find that the woman is always the hero in my songwriting," she says, shifting the focus away from men. "This stems from a lifetime of witnessing men constantly abuse the love given to them so freely by us. So I’ll write a heartbreak tune, but it’ll always be made to uplift the woman's point of view and to shed light on 'fuck boy' behavior."

And this is only the beginning — the further Moliy goes, she's hoping to open more doors for other women in music throughout her Ghana native. "They need to know there is no limit to what we can achieve, regardless of our background," Moliy says. "I would love for all women to feel confident and empowered, even on the saddest and hardest of days."