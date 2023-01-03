Miley Cyrus Is Ringing In the New Year in Rare Fashion Archives

As Miley Cyrus' new music era nears, the starlet is kicking off 2023 in a slew of covetable vintage looks, which she debuted this past weekend in Miami at her New Year's Eve performance with Dolly Parton and Sia.

Among the standouts were a Spring 2006 green-orange Versace dress with a high slit and a sparkly fringe confection from Bob Mackie's Fall 2022 collection. She wore another Versace number from the brand's Spring 2005 show (a baby pink halter style), as well as a floral, ruffle look from Gianni Versace's Spring 1993 line.

There was some Tom Ford-era Gucci as well, courtesy of a Spring 1996 velvet minidress originally worn by Linda Evangelista on the runway. It wasn't all vintage, however: Cyrus also wore a custom black minidress with details that recall the circular hip cutouts from the landmark Fall 1996 Gucci collection.

The looks were coordinated with Cyrus' stylist Bradley Kenneth, who has been regularly working with the singer over the years and has dressed her in many archival pieces before. Two of the Versace looks were sourced by Opulent Addict, a store that offers rare and unique archival pieces. See all of Cyrus' looks in the gallery, below.

Miley in Versace Spring 2006