Miley Cyrus was joined on-stage by an A-list cast of performers for the second edition of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party show on NBC, co-hosted this year with her godmother Dolly Parton in Miami.
The 2023 lineup, which had been partially revealed earlier in December, included chart-topping musical acts like Fletcher, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Latto, and Sia. The show also featured comedians like Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman.
The godmother-daughter duo opened the evening with a performance of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock N Roll." But perhaps the most notable and widely-circulated performance of the night was Cyrus' and Parton's ingenious medley of the former's "Wrecking Ball" with the latter's iconic ballad "I Will Always Love You" — after which they counted down to midnight together.
\u201cthis @mileycyrus and @dollyparton medley is makin' us EMOTIONAL. \ud83e\udd72 #MileysNewYearsEveParty\u201d— NBC Entertainment (@NBC Entertainment) 1672555529
In another viral performance, Cyrus opens up a bouncy rendition of Paris Hilton's 2006 hit "Stars Are Blind," before being joined by Sia and later Hilton, an unannounced surprise guest. She also joined Fletcher for a performance of "Midnight Sky," Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd for "Party Up the Street," and David Byrne for David Bowie's "Let's Dance."
\u201cabsolutely SLIVING for @mileycyrus, @sia, and @parishilton together on stage. \ud83e\udd29 #MileysNewYearsEveParty\u201d— NBC Entertainment (@NBC Entertainment) 1672551524
The inaugural installation of Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2022 was co-hosted with Pete Davidson, featuring performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more.
Photo via Getty Images / Vijat Mohindra
