Miley Cyrus was joined on-stage by an A-list cast of performers for the second edition of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party show on NBC, co-hosted this year with her godmother Dolly Parton in Miami.

The 2023 lineup, which had been partially revealed earlier in December, included chart-topping musical acts like Fletcher, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Latto, and Sia. The show also featured comedians like Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman.

The godmother-daughter duo opened the evening with a performance of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock N Roll." But perhaps the most notable and widely-circulated performance of the night was Cyrus' and Parton's ingenious medley of the former's "Wrecking Ball" with the latter's iconic ballad "I Will Always Love You" — after which they counted down to midnight together.

In another viral performance, Cyrus opens up a bouncy rendition of Paris Hilton's 2006 hit "Stars Are Blind," before being joined by Sia and later Hilton, an unannounced surprise guest. She also joined Fletcher for a performance of "Midnight Sky," Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd for "Party Up the Street," and David Byrne for David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

The inaugural installation of Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2022 was co-hosted with Pete Davidson, featuring performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more.