Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Drip Gold for Michael Kors Holiday

Michael Kors is taking us on a glamorous ride through the holidays with It’s Lit, a new film directed by Bardia Zeinali that dazzles like downtown New York City. Featuring a surprising holiday remix and all-star cast, this festive fantasy blends fashion and the magic of the city in true Kors style. Gold and silver metallics take center frame, just in time to inspire your wardrobe for the season.

Starring sister duo, models Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, It’s Lit brings some serious star power, including iconic Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field, viral sensation Harry Daniels and musical comedian Morgan Jay. Alton Mason drops in for a cameo, with models Sherry Shi and Nyagua Ruea adding to the visual feast. Everything is set to an update of “Jingle Bells” by DJ (and GAG party founder ) Alex Chapman.

The film debuts everywhere this November, highlighting a number of signature Michael Kors styles: sequined tees, glittering minidresses and plenty of statement accessories, like the top-handle Lulu bag, ultra-glam Colby clutch and Tribeca in a rich ruby red. Outerwear cranks up the cozy drama, paired with shorter hemlines, while thigh-high boots turn every NYC sidewalk into a runway.

“There’s nothing quite like New York during the holidays,” says designer Michael Kors. “This film captures the energy, buzz and sense of community that the holiday season brings out in everyone, whether you’re a seasoned New Yorker, newcomer or just passing through.”