Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure you're good.

This past weekend, the "Plan B" artist debuted Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a new website that provides crucial information and important resources for any Hotties that may be struggling with their mental health, including links to free therapy organizations, LGBTQIA+ community resources, resource directories and mental health hotlines.

Armed with a reassuring mission statement reminding fans that they can "bounce back like bad bitches always do," the website — which seemingly references a lyric from her song "Anxiety" — appears to prioritize tools and organizations that specifically serve BIPOC and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, such as the StrongHearts Native Hotline, the LGBTQ National Youth Talkline and the LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color Directory.

“You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand," Megan said, according to a quote shared by one Twitter user, who dubbed the "list of diverse mental health resources" as some "real hot girl shit."

"Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out," she reportedly added. "Love y’all so much.”

Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too joins a growing list of celebrity-helmed mental health resources, including SZA's support hotline and Selena Gomez's Wondermind media platform. And like the other famous faces behind these projects, Megan has always been super open about her own mental health journey and the importance of therapy.

"As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst," Megan told Taraji P. Henson on the actress' Peace of Mind series last October. "That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.'"

Visit the Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too website here.