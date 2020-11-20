America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

A year ago, Marine Serre kicked off a new video project dubbed the "Regenerated Series," which gives viewers a closer look at her signature upcycling process. Each film centers on a specific discarded material that she reworks into new garments, which in past seasons have included everything from bedsheets to tartan plaids.

Related | See How Marine Serre Brings New Life Into Damaged Clothes

For Fall 2020, Serre is once again offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of her regenerated pieces. Each of the materials were selected, washed and treated at her studio in Paris before being sent to manufacturers who produce the final collection.

"We document the regenerating process at its epicenter, in the locations where the garments are assembled, making an ongoing series of short films that allow the viewer to be part of a journey into our factories," the brand said in a statement. "To be among its artisans and their rituals; to see a delicate adaptation of unwanted and yet resilient materials; and to witness their renewal as garments and accessories."

Below, see how the brand transformed six different leftover materials — denim, silk, knits, leather, faux fur, pillowcases and carpet — into one-of-a-kind luxury garments for its Fall 2020 collection.

DENIM

SILK

KNITS

FAUX FUR

PILLOWCASES

CARPETS

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
You May Also Like
Famous People

Wildflower Cases Are the Only Reason to Have a Phone

Photography by Vijat Mohindra / Styling by Marc Eram / Story by Riley Runnells