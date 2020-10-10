The woman who invented Christmas, Mariah Carey, just revealed that she's about to have a new project out soon.

It may still be spooky season, but the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is already gearing up for Christmas. On Friday, she posted a photo of three chairs side-by-side with her initials M.C., and then two others with A.G. and J.H. She didn't reveal any other details, but captioned the photo with the Christmas tree emoji.

Fans already have a bunch of guesses, and at the top of the list are powerhouse singers Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. And based on the photo behind posted by Mariah, it's going be much more than just a new single. Judging from the set, there might just me a music video on the way, though we don't know for sure.

Some people have also jokingly floated the idea of it being Andrew Garfield and Jonah Hill, so there's that.

We'll just have to wait and see.