Maison Margiela, the brand that gave us split-toed Tabi boots and the divisive "Tag" earrings, loves to keep us on edge with its unconventional accessories. But the latest item to pop up on its runway is so bizarre it's actually genius: scarves that double as single sleeves.

While perhaps not totally practical, the look somehow retains a certain elegance and sense of irony that makes it work.

John Galliano, the brand's creative director, calls them "detachable felt asymmetric bow sleeves," which come in a variety of colors like pistachio, blue and burnt orange. He paired the sleeve with equally odd accessories, like split-toed Mary Jane shoes and handbags made form upcycled vintage materials.

The Fall 2020 collection explored many of the themes from the most recent Artisanal show during Paris Couture Week, with elements of bourgeois dressing like tweeds, faux furs, culottes and pussy-bow blouses. See, below, more some of the key looks from the show.