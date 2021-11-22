Megan Fox was nowhere in sight tonight on the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet. Instead, Machine Gun Kelly brought his daughter as his date to the event.

The dad-daughter duo looked stunning in matching black outfits. Twelve-year-old Casie, who is Kelly's daughter with ex Emma Cannon, wore a classic black gown. Meanwhile, her dad sported a leather studded long sleeve shirt and a spiked choker.

And shortly after they walked off the carpet and into Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater, Kelly won one of the first awards of the night for Favorite Rock Artist.

"I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians, the one that wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to see -- not just the rock artists, but the artists who are rock stars," he said during his acceptance speech. "Lastly, I just wanna say this: I read a headline that says the age of the rockstar is dead, but uh, looks pretty alive to me!"

While speaking with ET, Kelly said that Fox couldn't make it because she's currently shooting a film.