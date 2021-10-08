Update 10/8/21: Luar launched their new website today with the debut of the Ana Bag in five colors: brown, black, blue croc, brown ostrich and iridescent. Priced between $200 - $300, the Ana bag is now available for pre-order at LUAR.WORLD.

When does a new accessory officially reach cult status? Luar, the Brooklyn-based label from Dominican designer Raul Lopez, could be finding out very soon. Its 'Ana' bag, which debuted on its Spring 2022 runway just a few days ago during NYFW, has already been spotted on not one but two powerful trend setters: Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan.

The latter was the first to flaunt the coveted item — he paired his with a slinky Altu (by Altuzarra) dress and Rick Owens platform boots to the Met Gala, while Lipa wore a brown version this week with another Luar coat from the same Spring collection for a dog walk with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his mother Yolanda in New York City.

With its sturdy round tophandles, compact frame and O'ring metal detail, the miniature style seems poised for stardom as it continues to draw more love from celebrities out and about. Luar, which was one of the most anticipated shows of NYFW following a two-year hiatus, is all about feeling hot and naughty, something Lipa and Sivan know a thing or two about. And it's something Lopez's community of gender-fluid creatives will no doubt clamor to be a part of when the bag becomes available next spring.