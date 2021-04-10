Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.
Who? The brainchild of drag king Wang Newton and performance artist Kayla Tange (aka CoCo Ono), Sacred Wounds is a curated monthly showcase of femme and queer Asian artists and sex workers who seek to "subvert stereotypes and heal ancestral trauma through boundless self-expression." Featuring a mix of short films and erotic performances from the likes of Mercy Mistress star Poppy Liu, "Shaminatrix" Dia Dynasty, and sex educator/performer Midori, each guest will bring something different to the table, whether it be exotic dance, fetish, or drag. Other performers for the first show include Damian Dragon, Lola Chan, Mistress Lucy Sweetkill, Joyen, Minx Arcana, Natsumi Scarlett, and Ms. B LaRose.
When? This month's show, INITIATION, will take place via Zoom on Saturday, April 10 starting at 7 p.m. PST. Tickets are available at a sliding donation scale, here.
Why watch? A healing-focused celebration of the Asian diaspora experience, Sacred Wounds pushes against the "model minority" myth, inherited notions of shame, and intergenerational trauma through erotic ritual and performance art. Within their safe space, the show asks participants to take on the challenge of closure, inspire them to love who they are now, and move forward into the future as a "new type of Being."
Buy tickets for INITiATION, here.
Photo courtesy of Sacred Wounds
