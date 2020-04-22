Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Andy King is the only person who came out of Fyre Festival better off. Prominently featured on Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the charismatic event producer is best known for futilely agreeing to give a blowjob to save Billy McFarland and Ja Rule's doomed Fyre Fest. Since the documentary aired, King has become a cult figure for his quixotic loyalty, partnership with Evian, and efforts to raise money for Bahamians affected by the disastrous event.

Now, on the third anniversary of Fyre, King is returning to his career in festival production. The charismatic entertainer will be emceeing "Room Service Music Festival," a two day, live-streamed event that will donate all proceeds to Feeding America and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Can you believe it's been three years since this?

When? Kicking off this Friday, April 24, Room Service Music Festival will stream all weekend long, exclusively on YouTube channels Trap Nation and Chill Nation. The festival is free, but will have donation options. Room Service has already raised $15,000 in the first 24 hours of announcement.

Why watch? Second only to Lady Gaga's Together at Home WHO concert, Room Service has one of the more impressive livestream line-ups to date. Boogie Wit a Hoodie, Youngblud, Alec Benjamin, Chelsea Cutler, Cautious Clay, Blue DeTiger, Channel Tres, Chromeo, Gallant, Mt. Joy, Lolo Zouai, Krewella, Mxmtoon and many more will be performing.

"I'm beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction! This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that's needed in the world right now," said Andy King's manager Jason Ve. "Andy and I were originally producing our own virtual festival when we met this incredible team and we recognized we had a shared vision. We are happy to be part of one of the largest virtual festivals in history."

See the full line-up here.