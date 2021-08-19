Attention all e-boys and e-girls, LILHUDDY is the latest celebrity to get into the beauty game.

Following in the footsteps of fellow pop punk aficionado Machine Gun Kelly, the TikTok star just launched a nail sticker collaboration with Glamnetic that can only be described as having some serious Hot Topic vibes — cobwebs, flames and checker print, et al. — which can only mean that the RAWRing '20s are alive and well.

But why is this such a big deal? Well, in addition to this being Glamnetic's first celebrity collab, it's also the company's first foray into gel nail stickers that make at-home nail art super easy. All you need to do is pick the right sticker sizes, apply the stickers, file your nails down and cure it all underneath a UV lamp for a quick, no clean-up mani that can last up to three weeks.

"We saw LILHUDDY was really into nails; he's a trendsetter really leading the movement for males wearing nails and looking cool AF doing it," as Glamnetic CEO and co-founder, Ann McFerran, told Seventeen. "We were launching a whole new innovative [nail] technology — gel nail stickers — and wanted someone who could provide a unique vibe and perspective to it like no other."

Each pack of 20 sticker set comes in 10 inclusive sizes, alongside a nail file, cuticle stick and alcohol pad for $19.99. Check out the entire nail sticker collection here.