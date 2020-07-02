Lila Ike has just debuted the dreamy new music video for her standout single, "Forget Me."

Filled with fearless, confessional-style lyrics, the Phillip "Winta" James-produced track truly solidifies Ike as one of Jamaica's rising stars through its use of classic dub motifs blended with elements of contemporary jazz, soul, R&B, reggaeton and rap. And though it's easy to be instantly hypnotized, make no mistake that the song contains a much deeper and all-too-relatable meaning.

Taken from her recently released The ExPerience EP, "Forget Me" is a stirring, all-too-relatable meditation on the vulnerability and heartbreak of a tumultuous relationship which Ike said reflects "how important communication is in a relationship and what can happen if people don't take pride in it."

Accompanying "Forget Me" is a vivid visual shot in Kingston, Jamaica and directed by Oshane "Shane Creative" Junior and Nickii Kane.

Styled in a way that Ike said allowed her to "tap in more to my femininity," the intimate video may be "a bit more sexy" than anything else she's done before, but "it matches the mood of the song very well." Needless to say, it's definitely something you won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Watch the video for "Forget Me," and stream The ExPerience, below.