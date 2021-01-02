Talk show legend Larry King has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles and has tested positive COVID-19.

CNN reports that the 87-year-old has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, and that his sons have not been able to visit him due to hospital protocols. "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source who claims to be close to the family told ABC News.