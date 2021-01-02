America
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP
Ring in the Ru-Year

Talk show legend Larry King has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles and has tested positive COVID-19.

Related | So Is Anwar Hadid Anti-Vax or Not?

CNN reports that the 87-year-old has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, and that his sons have not been able to visit him due to hospital protocols. "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source who claims to be close to the family told ABC News.

The former host of Larry King Live previously revealed in 2017 that he was treated for lung cancer. In 2019, he also suffered a near-fatal stroke.

Photo via BFA

Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like