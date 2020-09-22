When your mother is Cardi B, there's no doubt that you're going to be serving the hardest looks as a toddler. So it makes sense that at just two years olds, her daughter, Kulture, has her own Instagram account. And even though it's only been live for a few days, it seems like the world just can't get enough of this new platform for the young star.

On Saturday, Cardi shared the news that Kulture would be getting her own social media space to speak to the world. "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG," she wrote under a post where she showed her daughter holding a Louis Vuitton monogram backpack. "Soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up."

And so, @Kulturekiari was born. So far, Kulture is well on her way to the million follower mark, currently sitting at 759,000 as of this writing. Her page is managed by her mother and you can tell based on its emphasis on showing looks and having fun.

In one post, Kulture and Cardi stroll across a parking lot and manage to maneuver around a puddle. In another, Kulture outright ignores Cardi telling her not to do something, only to do it anyway.

As 2020 continues to, well, be 2020, Kulture's new page is the beacon of happiness that you need to see today. Her using the Snapchat filter to become a bald, bearded two-year old will make you smile, no matter how you're feeling. And the fact that she has an iced-out chain, that she gets to show off, is just icing on the cake.

Check out some on Kulture's new Instagram posts up, above. And if you feel inclined to introduce some much-needed happiness in your life, go give the two-year-old a follow.