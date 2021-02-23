Kris Jenner is taking a cue from her daughters.

According to a new report from E! News, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin," and "Kris Jenner Skincare" in documents filed on February 10.

And while it has yet to be seen whether she'll be launching three separate brands, her line will reportedly include products like cosmetics, skincare, fake eyelashes, fragrances, as well as nail and hair care.

Granted, Kris is obviously far from the first in her family to enter the world of beauty merchandising, seeing as how both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have their own multi-million dollar makeup and skin care lines.

That said, Kris has yet to confirm or comment on the report.