Kourtney Kardashian is responding to criticism over her parenting.
Following her recent engagement to fiancé Travis Barker, critics have been accusing Kourtney of ignoring her three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign. So after the reality star shared of photo of herself riding horses on a Cabo San Lucas beach with her kids, one commenter responded with faux shock and, needless to say, Kourtney wasn't about to let that slide.
"Oh wow you're with your kids finally????," they wrote under the post, which prompted Kourtney to fire back, "I'm with my kids every day."
She added, "Thank God, social media isn't always real life."
See Kourtney's post for yourself below.
Photo via Getty / Rich Fury
