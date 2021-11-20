Kourtney Kardashian is responding to criticism over her parenting.

Following her recent engagement to fiancé Travis Barker, critics have been accusing Kourtney of ignoring her three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign. So after the reality star shared of photo of herself riding horses on a Cabo San Lucas beach with her kids, one commenter responded with faux shock and, needless to say, Kourtney wasn't about to let that slide.