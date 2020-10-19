Since news of the collaboration began circulating the internet, the Kith for BMW Collection has had streetwear and car enthusiasts anxiously waiting on the edge of their seats.

Kith first teased the crossover through Instagram with a collage of BMW race cars and a journal entry featuring vintage advertisements for the German manufacturer's vehicles on its website. This Friday, the partnership officially arrives in two parts: a 94-piece capsule and a replica of BMW's 1989 E30 M3 model.

Kith's founder Ronnie Fieg has a personal affinity for BMW — as a child, his grandfather would take him for joy rides around Queens, New York in a red E30 M3. Reflecting on childhood nostalgia, Fieg enlisted BMW for a full-fledged collab that taps into the car manufacturer's history through the lens of the exact model that first bred his infatuation with the brand.

The collection is the largest Kith has ever done. Combining the brand's staple silhouettes with custom fabrics embossed with BMW's classic color palette and iconography, the range offers a selection of color-blocked cardigans, racing-inspired jackets, nylon track suits, outerwear including kimono blazers and bomber jackets, and an array of graphic tees and hoodies, among several other styles.

On the accessories side, the collection boasts a multitude of car-centric pieces — custom valve caps, microfiber towels and license plate frames, to name a few — along with a slew of home decor items, including a miniature 1989 E30 M3 replica, mugs and pillows.

As for the collaborative car, Fieg worked directly with BMW to rebuild his personal 1989 E30 M3 — the exact vehicle which acted as a major source of inspiration for the clothing line. While the car retains the majority of its original components, several aspects of the design were revamped.

On the exterior, several Kith x BMW emblems decorate the hood, trunk, rims and steering wheel, and 'Kith' in the Motorsport typeface replaces the M3 logo on the right side of the trunk. Inside the vehicle, a Kith-embossed monogram pattern spans across the seats and door panels, while updated leather inclusions elevate the old-time aesthetic.

The Kith for BMW Collection will be available to shop on Kith's website, this Friday, October 23 at 11 AM EST.