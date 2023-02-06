Behind Kim Petras' Fire Red Glam at the 2023 Grammys

On Sunday, Kim Petras made history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy in the Best Pop/Duo category. For the major moment, Petras worked with her go-to makeup artist Gilbert Soliz and MAC Cosmetics to create a hellish, fire red look.

To get the low down on the ensemble, which Petras wore on the red carpet with collaborator Sam Smith, we spoke to Soliz about how he was inspired by the pair's winning song "Unholy."

"What I love about art, whether performance or makeup itself, is that it is up to the audience to interpret the meaning for themselves," Soliz told PAPER. "I think the bold, red and fiery stage perfectly captured the sinful theme of 'Unholy.'"

Products used for the look included MAC's gel pencil eyeliner, ruby lip pencil and stack mascara. Speaking on the makeup specifically, Soliz says he wanted to capture the fierceness of a caged but fiery dragon.

"Kim’s makeup look emphasizes and embodies a fierce dragon trapped inside a cage — our inspiration was to have her look like she was emerging from all the fiery pyrotechnics unscathed," Soliz explains, "She looks like perfection while everything around her is burning with glassy and glowy skin! Playing off 'Unholy' this is her chance to set fire!"