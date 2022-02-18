Kendall Jenner is facing even more controversy thanks to her liquor brand.

Last year, the supermodel launched her 818 Tequila brand to accusations of cultural appropriation. That said, it doesn't seem as if the copying allegations have slowed down, as the brand is now facing a lawsuit from a rival company over some perceived similarities in branding and marketing.

According to TMZ, Austin-based Tequila 512 filed a suit on the grounds of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, alleging that Kendall's company "blatantly" copied its “highly distinctive logo and color scheme that has been in place since 2015.”

"Out of the entire world of colors and shapes to use for product design, Defendant chose to copy Plaintiff’s distinctive black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle,” the court documents said, also pointing out that both brand names reference the area codes where each respective company operates.

512 added, "Comparing the two products, customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related." And to back up the claim, 512 also said game designers for the "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" app used a bottle that looked like 512 to (ostensibly) promote 818.

“Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands,” the filing continued, while the outlet also went on to note that the app designers changed the bottle color after being contacted by 512.

Notably, neither Kendall nor Kim are personally named in the suit. However, 512 is currently asking for 818 to stop using its branding. The company is also asking 818 to compensate it with the profits made from the alleged trademark infringement.

In response to the filing, 818 told TMZ that it was "reviewing the complaint," though it believes "the allegations are without merit." Kendall and Kim, however, have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Read TMZ's full report here.