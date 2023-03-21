Justin Timberlake Lands His First Louis Vuitton Campaign

It's a first for Justin Timberlake: Louis Vuitton model.

In his debut campaign for the luxury house, the pop star models Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. (The partnership launched in January and returns for its second drop in stores March 31.)

Timberlake, who's not an official Louis Vuitton ambassador but a "friend of the house" (ambassadors include Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett etc.), nevertheless has a cozy relationship with the French company.

He attended his first women's Louis Vuitton show in 2019 (where he infamously got jumped by the prankster Vitalii Sediuk) with wife Jessica Biel during Paris Fashion Week. The duo were also front row at their men's show last June, a trip that included stops at Kenzo and Dior. Both times he greeted women's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.

The other faces of the new Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton campaign include Blanchett, Seydoux, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, South Korean model and actress Hoyeon Jung and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, all photographed by Steven Meisel.

Pumpkins, colorful faces, flowers, and infinity dots and nets appear on the Capucines and Monogram accessories, which makeup artist Pat McGrath reprised for the vibrant beauty looks.