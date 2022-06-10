Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with a rare condition that's left his face partially

On Friday, the star revealed in a video message to fans that he'd be taking some time off after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has left unable to move the right side of his face.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin said, pointing out that "as you can see this eye is not blinking."

"I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move," he added. "So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt is caused by a shingles outbreak that "affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," leading to a painful rash, as well as potential "facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

Justin then went on to explain that this was why he had to recently cancel several dates on his Justice World Tour, seeing as how he's "physically, obviously, not capable of doing them." He also mentioned that he was practicing facial exercises and said that "everything will get back to normal." However, he doesn't know how long that will take.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Granted, Justin isn't the only Bieber whose experienced serious medical issues as of late. Back in March, wife Hailey Bieber was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery after suffering a mini-stroke caused by a small blood clot in her brain.

Watch Justin's video explanation below.