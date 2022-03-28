At last night’s Academy Awards, the stars from Juno — Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons — came together to present the same award that their movie took home 15 years ago: Best Original Screenplay. Awarded to writer Diablo Cody in 2007, the Oscar was her first-ever nomination. Page, Garner and Simmons handed over this year’s trophy to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.

The stars from the movie took the stage to reminisce about the movie they made together, with Page saying, "Juno had me hooked from the very first page. I was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I've ever heard before." Simmons chimed in with how much he still remembers from the movie's unique script, dropping one we’ve all loved for so long: “Your Eggo is preggo.”

The movie stars Page as a pregnant teen named Juno whose dad is Simmons. Garner plays the woman who plans to adopt Juno’s baby once it’s born. The Jason Reitman-directed film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2007, but Cody was the only one to win.

Viewers were thrilled to see the three take the stage together for such a heartwarming momen, though plenty of people (rightfully) wondered where Michael Cera, Allison Janney and Jason Bateman were.

Though Juno was a huge hit when it was released in 2007, Cody later said that if she’d known the turn the political climate was going to take on abortion, she probably would have written a totally different story. She said on the Keep It! podcast in 2019, “I don’t even know if I would have written a movie like Juno if I had known that the world was going to spiral into this hellish alternate reality that we now seem to be stuck in,” adding, “I think I probably would have just told a different story in general. I wasn‘t thinking as an activist; I wasn’t thinking politically at all.”

In the film, Juno gives her baby up for adoption rather than choosing abortion, after careful consideration. On the podcast, Cody says it wasn’t because she was against abortion, adding that she’s “as pro-choice as a person could possibly be,” it was just the story she chose to write at the time. Years later, though, she was concerned her story was being misconstrued because abortion is such a hot topic.