Jenna Jameson was apparently misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

​Last week, the ex-Playboy model confirmed alongside partner, Lior Bitton, that she was diagnosed with the “rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis," per the CDC. However, Bitton has now shared that Jameson's doctors no longer think she has Guillain-Barré "after a second test and five rounds of IVIG," which is a treatment for people with antibody deficiencies.

“Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome,” he said, adding that she was undergoing more neurological tests to figure out what her mystery illness is.

In the initial series of Instagram videos, the couple said the former porn star had been vomiting non-stop for weeks, despite CT scans not showing anything. She was also weak to the point where she "wasn't able to walk to the bathroom" and was "falling on the way back," per Bitton, who said he had to "pick her up and carry her to bed."

After her condition worsened, Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré after a spinal tap and an MRI, though the apparent anti-vaxxer was quick to add that she didn't get the "jab" and that this was "NOT a reaction" to the vaccine. Bitton later went on to say that she didn't seem to be getting "any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins," as her legs were "thinning down" and she was still unable to walk or stand.