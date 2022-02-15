Yes, Jacquemus is reading your IG comments. He’ll also put you on blast if you don’t come correct.

On Tuesday, the designer uploaded a screenshot of an exchange between him and an Instagram troll in the comments section of one of his posts.

“I used to want you bag. Now 🤮🤢” the user said below a post of Jacquemus kissing his boyfriend, which prompted a short and sweet response from the designer: “My bag don’t want you.”

Captioning the screenshot, Jacquemus added: “If you know how many gay [sic] are working at Jacquemus. We don’t want you as an homophobic potential clients. You don’t deserve our products. Period.”

Jacquemus has been open about proud LGBTQ expression, both with his label and with his relationships. He’s been dating Parisian Director Marco Maestri since 2018.

“​I don’t need your homophobic point of view,” he continued. “And my bags don’t need you.” Bloop!