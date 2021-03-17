News broke Tuesday night that eight people, six of them Asian women, had been shot by a gunman at three spa businesses in Atlanta. Some authorities seem to think the attack wasn't racially motivated, but the clear targeting of Asian workers during a global spike in anti-Asian violence sounds exactly like a hate crime to us.

Not helped by the "China virus" rhetoric of former President Trump, the pandemic has put Asian American and Pacific Islanders at increased risk of physical and verbal attack, due to the obviously false belief that Asian people are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, reported 3,800 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate crimes between March 2020 and February of 2021.

These racist and xenophobic incidents are coming at a time when Asian-American businesses, many of them first generation immigrant-owned and therefore at a disadvantage when applying for bank and government loans, are already suffering tremendous economic losses.

There are ways you can help: through donating your money and time, educating yourself and your networks, supporting your local Chinatown and donating directly to GoFundMes and other community fundraisers.

Here are some resources to get started.

Reading list Learn about bystander intervention and sign up for Anti-Asian and Xenophobic Harassment Intervention, Conflict De-Escalation, and Reaction Training.

The YouTube series #AsianAmCovidStories documents the Asian-American pandemic experience.

Here's an awesome Black and Asian feminist solidarity reading list via Black Women Radicals.

A thoughtful guide to talking to your Asian immigrant parents and elders about racism.

Learn about coded language from the National Education Association's EdJustice.

Read about why anti-racist action has to extend outside of saving your favorite noodle restaurant.

Asian-American Mental Health Resources Find comprehensive info via the Asian American and Pacific Islander Mental Health Association.

And check out this Asian Health Collective therapist directory.