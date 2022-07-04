Harry Styles canceled his performance in Copenhagen after a mass shooting that left three dead and critically injuring multiple others.

On Sunday, the star was scheduled to perform at Danish city's Royal Arena prior to the tragedy, which took place just steps away from the venue at the Field's shopping center. Shortly thereafter, Styles announced that he was canceling the show before tweeting that he was "heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen."

"I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love," the musician wrote. "I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting." He also went on to apologize to fans by saying he was "sorry we couldn’t be together" and imploring them to "please look after each other."

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

As the New York Times reported, the suspected gunman was a 22-year-old Danish man who walked into Denmark's largest mall with a rifle and pistol on Sunday afternoon. The publication noted that while both types of firearms are legal in the country, the commander of the Copenhagen police force, Soren Thomassen, said the killer wasn't licensed to possess either. The shooter is currently in police custody.

“Our assessment is that these are random victims,” Thomasson relayed at a news conference held on Monday. During a second press conference held later that day, authorities said they were still trying to determine the shooter's motive, though he was apparently already known to Danish mental health services. They have not ruled out the possibility of this being a terrorist attack.

"Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement characterizing it as a "cruel attack."

"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second," Frederiksen added. "I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time."

Despite Denmark having a much lower rate of gun deaths compared to the United States, the shopping mall tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting that has happened in the country since another gunman killed two people and injured six police officers in February 2015.



Read the New York Times' entire report on the attack here.