Like clockwork, the Grammys proves to be one of the most controversial nights in music as people reflect on which of their faves win or lose. In some cases, they aren't even nominated. Ahead of last night’s show, pop star Charli XCX posted a selfie, drawing a parallel between her and Mia Goth’s respective award show snubs in the caption.

“Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive,” she wrote.

Grimes came to the rescue in in the comments, reassuring the singer “The Grammies are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it.” Grimes also offered some much-needed insider intel on what goes on on the nominating boards: “I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I Was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring. I was one of 3 women and the only person under 40 for sure. It’s literally not a relevant thing.”

Whether Grimes was making a pun about how old the Grammy’s nominating boards are or she simply doesn’t know the plural form of Grammys remains unclear, but she did reveal that the historical institution also refused to nominate the late SOPHIE for Producer of the Year during her time on the nominating committee. “I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed,” Grimes added.

As the litmus test for all things relevant, if SOPHIE’s not included, it’s probably missing the mark.

As for XCX, the British singer has always prided herself on pushing the boundaries of pop, but Crash was contentious. Some critics were quick to characterize XCX’s more traditional pop singles “Good Ones,” “New Shapes” and “Beg for You” as selling out, while others celebrated the pop star's last album under Atlantic Records for its tongue-in-cheek exploration of pop as a commodity. XCX said it best herself in a 2020 Tweet, “I’m interested in the concept of selling out.”

XCX’s prescient 2020 tweet became the sizzling take in response to her 2022 album, prompting her exit from social media and the iconic “They don’t build statues of critics” paparazzi pic that put the statue of film critic Roger Ebert to shame.

For a crash course on Crash, XCX’s latest album topped charts in Australia, Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S., becoming her first number-one album in the U.K. and first top ten album in New Zealand and the United States.

They don’t make statues of the Grammy nominating boards either, but the truth of that might be less biting if XCX had a gramophone statue of her own.