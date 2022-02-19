GaysOverCovid have appeared to change their stance on masking up.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Instagram account rose to prominence for shaming people who didn't wear masks, posting photos of unmasked men, tagging them and encouraging its 110,000+ followers to provide identifying information. After a long period of dormancy though, the account has now reemerged — and it has a completely new message.

"THE SURGE IS OVER. KEEPING MANDATES WHEN EVERYONE ELSE IS DROPPING THEM DOESN'T MAKE SENSE," GaysOverCovid wrote on its Instagram Story earlier this week, before calling for the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health, Barbara Ferrer, to be fired.

The account continued, "THE 'SCIENCE' DOESN'T BACK UP THE MANDATE."

Needless to say, the abrupt switch-up has been widely criticized by those who argued the pandemic is still a very real issue, as well as those who reminded the anonymous account of all the people it doxxed. Granted, it doesn't seem as if GaysOverCovid has much more to say about its recent declaration, seeing as how it only followed up with one final Story.

"THIS ACCOUNT HAS ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT DOING THE RIGHT THING," it wrote. "IT'S STILL ABOUT DOING THE RIGHT THING."