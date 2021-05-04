"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for May.

Tiffany & Co's First Men's Engagement Ring Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co's first men's engagement ring, called the Charles Tiffany Setting (named after the jeweler's founder), features platinum and titanium designs with a bold solitaire diamond in the center. The first release will be available in round brilliant (with a streamlined knifeedge band) and emerald-cut diamonds (strong, architectural beveled edges) up to 5 carats. Available now globally at Tiffany & Co stores and at Tiffany.com.

Rag & Bone's Neighborhood Deli Pop-Up at Nordstrom Photography: Connie Zhou

At Nordstrom's NYC flagship, you'll find a deli-inspired pop-up installation by Rag & Bone that includes billboard displays featuring their current campaigns, a neon deli sign and a hand painted awning to frame the space. Fitting room mirrors give the illusion of an infinite deli aisle, while deli snacks and Rag & Bone-branded newspaper stacks will be on display. Artist Timothy Goodman created a special mural for the exterior of a roll up gate near the cash wrap. Additionally, Rag & Bone and Nordstrom will make a special $25,000 grant to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to benefit the Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund. The pop-up features a mix of men's and women's pre-fall 2021 pieces plus more than 20 exclusive items created for the collaboration. Rag & Bone's deli pop-up at Nordstrom NYC is open now until June 5.

Zara's First Beauty Collection Photography: Craig McDean

ZARA Beauty is the Spanish giant's first comprehensive line of makeup. The collection was developed with the creative direction of legendary British makeup artist Diane Kendal and consists products for eyes, lips, face and nails in over 130 colors. The launch campaign was shot by 9 world-renowned photographers including Steven Meisel, David Sims, Craig McDean, Mario Sorrenti and Fabien Baron. Available from May 17 at Zara.com and select retail locations.

Brooks Brothers x FILA Collaboration Courtesy of FILA

Brooks Brothers and FILA teamed up for a new collection of streetwear staples, tailored styles and performance gear that's packed with tennis influences in both brands' signature white, navy and red color palette. The two labels are long-term partners of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island and the collaboration combines marries Brooks Brothers' classic American style with FILA's iconic tennis heritage. Available now at FILA.com.

MCM x SAMBYPEN Collaboration Courtesy of MCM

MCM has launched a limited-edition collaboration with Seoul-based artist @SambyPen that fuses street elements with with luxury construction. The collection's artworks reinterpret Berlin's art and graffiti scene through the Seoul's diverse and youthful lens. "The media has an unavoidable role in modern society, where massive amounts of information flow through us via the internet and videos," Sam said. "My focus has always been to observe yet subvert this dynamic by employing unabashed and sarcastic designs against traditional iconography." Available now at MCM stores and online at MCMWorldwide.com.



Teva x Polaroid Collaboration Courtesy of Teva