It's gearing up to be another interesting Fashion Month this season with designers showing in new locations, one-off additions to the schedule and the return of some big names on the fashion calendar. Below, a guide on what to expect for the Spring 2023 season this September in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Alexander McQueen Will Show After Paris Fashion Week After a one-off runway show in New York back in March, Alexander McQueen is continuing to show outside Fashion Month with another off-calendar show for Spring 2023, this time in London on October 11, well after the last day of Paris Fashion Week, where it used to show regularly before the pandemic.

Dolce & Gabbana Will Support Matty Bovan Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana In February, Dolce & Gabbana supported young London-based South Korean designer Sohee Park, who presented her extravagant Fall 2022 collection in the designers' Alta Moda premises in Milan. This season, the Italian house will support Matty Bovan, another standout designer from the UK, whose playful punk-meets-dystopian creations are a must-see on the London calendar. Dolce & Gabbana will support the English designer on all stages of creation from fabrics to materials to its debut on the Milan catwalk. "The synergy upon meeting Domenico and Stefano recently was palpable," Bovan said. "I’m still processing the idea that I am going to be exploring their archives and mixing their historic work with my new output for next spring. I’m already feeling the turbo charge of this alliance!”

Marni Will Show at New York Fashion Week A model after Marni's Fall 2022 show in Milan (Photo via Getty) A staple on the Milan fashion calendar, Marni is heading oversees and will show at New York Fashion Week. According to Vogue Business, the move is part of a multi-season journey that will see them travel to different fashion weeks across the world. “We have a very international crowd who come to us in Milan, and we can’t complain about that at all," creative director Francesco Risso told the publication. "But still there are a lot of people — people I am very focused on, Marni lovers who are deeply engaged with what we do — who miss out. So, we are going on tour.”

Raf Simons Will Make London Runway Debut Photo via Getty Raf Simons, who usually shows during the Paris Men's Shows, will show his Spring 2023 co-ed collection at London Fashion Week for the first time. It’s been a dream for a while to show in London, a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style," Simons said. "I’m extremely excited that this dream is becoming a reality now, and I’m very happy to welcome the amazing people and faces that make up the London scene to my show. Can’t wait to see you and dance the night away."

COS Will Show at New York Fashion Week for the First Time Natasha Lyonne for COS' Fall 2022 campaign. (Photography: Mario Sorrenti) H&M-owned Swedish label COS will show at New York Fashion Week for the first time. The brand previously did a runway show during London Fashion Week in September 2021. "CFDA welcomes COS to New York Fashion Week," said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb of the new addition. "Each season we curate an official schedule that reflects creativity, and we are pleased to count COS among this season's line-up. NYFW is increasingly a destination for international brands wanting to connect to NYC culture and the vast American audience."

Fendi Will Show at New York Fashion Week See on Instagram Fendi, a mainstay on the Milan ready-to-wear circuit, announced a surprise move to New York Fashion Week this season with an image of supermodel Linda Evangelista on Instagram. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of brand's iconic Baguette bag.