Finding a date is difficult as it is, especially in a place like New York City — so why not bid on one to secure the object of your affection?
This Sunday, May 8, C'mon Everybody in Brooklyn will play host to eBae, a queer fundraising event where five different people will be auctioned off alongside DJ sets, live performances and a few special surprises.
Related | Ysak and Macy Rodman Talk Shit
The evening begins at 8 PM (doors at 7:30 PM), with all proceeds benefitting the FFS (Facial Feminization Surgery) of New York-based artist Ysak, who's responsible for recent tracks like "crossroads" and "other girls."
Chiquitita will be on the mic all night long, with sounds from DJ Sterling Juan Diaz, and shows courtesy of Liam Benzvi, Macy Rodman, DonChristian and Naya Samuel.
As for the prospective dates, Ysak rallied together a pool of her closest friends and collaborators for guests to fight over: Caleb Kruzel (AKA Boyfriend.dick), Elliott Knight, Charles Raben, Julian Camilo and Alfonso Estrada.
"This is your one shot to go on a date with Bushwick's elite — the ones you thirst over, but never have the gall to speak to," Ysak says. "A better shot than going down in the DM, and you get points for supporting a doll."
Click here to purchase eBae tickets and meet the different dates, below — because "you're buggin' if you don't pull up," according to Ysak.
Photography: Benjamin Taylor
- Macy Rodman "Endless Kindness" Album Release Party - PAPER ›
- Ysak and Macy Rodman Talk New Single, "Crossroads" - PAPER ›
- ysak Premieres Masochistic "other girls" Music Video - PAPER ›