Finding a date is difficult as it is, especially in a place like New York City — so why not bid on one to secure the object of your affection?

This Sunday, May 8, C'mon Everybody in Brooklyn will play host to eBae, a queer fundraising event where five different people will be auctioned off alongside DJ sets, live performances and a few special surprises.

Related | Ysak and Macy Rodman Talk Shit

The evening begins at 8 PM (doors at 7:30 PM), with all proceeds benefitting the FFS (Facial Feminization Surgery) of New York-based artist Ysak, who's responsible for recent tracks like "crossroads" and "other girls."

"This is your one shot to go on a date with Bushwick's elite — the ones you thirst over, but never have the gall to speak to," Ysak says. "A better shot than going down in the DM, and you get points for supporting a doll."

Click here to purchase eBae tickets and meet the different dates, below — because "you're buggin' if you don't pull up," according to Ysak.