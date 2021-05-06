We have the worst possible news: iconic British NSFW duo the Cock Destroyers have severed ties.

Comprised of friends and adult entertainers Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More, the Cock Destroyers have been internet darlings since first going viral in 2018 with their catchy moniker. Since then, they've continued to work in the porn industry while also starring in the reality competition show Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer. (Narrated by Chase Icon!)

Fans noticed something was afoot yesterday, when More vaguely posted about blocking and deleting a friend after discovering they'd been sending "vicious" emails about her behind her back:

It soon became evident that More and Anderson were no longer following each other, leading to mass panic. On TikTok, people even started posting eulogies for the friendship.

Sadly, it appears that these expressions of grief weren't premature. This afternoon, Anderson confirmed on her own Twitter that the two women had severed ties, adding that this was "the best choice for everyone's health and happiness."

Why is this happening? What exactly did that email say? Worryingly, we may never know. This feels like a split of Paris and Nicole proportions.

Console yourself with some predictably great tweets, below.