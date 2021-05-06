We have the worst possible news: iconic British NSFW duo the Cock Destroyers have severed ties.
Comprised of friends and adult entertainers Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More, the Cock Destroyers have been internet darlings since first going viral in 2018 with their catchy moniker. Since then, they've continued to work in the porn industry while also starring in the reality competition show Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer. (Narrated by Chase Icon!)
Fans noticed something was afoot yesterday, when More vaguely posted about blocking and deleting a friend after discovering they'd been sending "vicious" emails about her behind her back:
Just read a viscous email from someone who I thought was a friend. Showed it to my mum as I was questioning the thi… https://t.co/DNYzLzKuML— Rebecca More (@Rebecca More)1620290212.0
... not to panic but the cock destroyers are not following each other anymore— cmat (@cmat)1620290723.0
It soon became evident that More and Anderson were no longer following each other, leading to mass panic. On TikTok, people even started posting eulogies for the friendship.
fly high cock destroyers 🕊💔 https://t.co/J3NiQfwuTu— joshua ♈︎ (@joshua ♈︎)1620296696.0
Sadly, it appears that these expressions of grief weren't premature. This afternoon, Anderson confirmed on her own Twitter that the two women had severed ties, adding that this was "the best choice for everyone's health and happiness."
💖I realise You can't love people fully without loving yourself. I'm so proud of all the work the cock destroyers di… https://t.co/bwLqt15NZN— Sophie Anderson (@Sophie Anderson)1620324355.0
Why is this happening? What exactly did that email say? Worryingly, we may never know. This feels like a split of Paris and Nicole proportions.
Console yourself with some predictably great tweets, below.
me refusing to acknowledge that the cock destroyers have fallen out https://t.co/rm0rEcQ2h6— ben 🤍 (@ben 🤍)1620296491.0
Just took my 93-year-old mum to vote, she's registered blind. In a loud voice, she said, "which box to reunite the… https://t.co/OKrfKutUh1— Chris Tyson 🌹 (@Chris Tyson 🌹)1620296138.0
Me talking to both the cock destroyers to try and keep them together https://t.co/1xs5oXw2hB— daddy pig’s big bacon bussy (@daddy pig’s big bacon bussy)1620296656.0
they were talking about the cock destroyers... https://t.co/kGyDOg9MeK— KeshYou Updates (@KeshYou Updates)1620297955.0
The Cock Destroyers splitting up has affected me more than my parents splitting up https://t.co/tjrWSo4tz4— Liam 🌹 (@Liam 🌹)1620292175.0
me submitting a 2 week bereavement leave request to HR to mourn the split of the cock destroyers https://t.co/IO7U3AQtPB— ︎joe (@︎joe)1620294110.0
The cock destroyers have apparently unfollowed each other and this has impacted me so severely https://t.co/2MRri2YCgG— Max Balegde MBE (@Max Balegde MBE)1620297425.0
The Cock Destroyers not following each other anymore is the worst news I’ve heard all week https://t.co/28Srz7HvO9— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst)1620292200.0
Me storming out of work after finding out the cock destroyers have split up https://t.co/UVlcfzgIVE— carriebradwh0re (@carriebradwh0re)1620297865.0
Wait... The cock destroyers have split up?! https://t.co/BMQeaPoDf6— Dan Ellis (@Dan Ellis)1620293365.0
Me explaining to my parents why the Cock Destroyers unfollowing each other is one of the single worst things to hap… https://t.co/x3xSZstLNs— Sam (@Sam)1620294102.0
The Cock Destroyers may have split up but they will always be gay icons and LGBT rights supporters https://t.co/pzhEKWYbVy— Meh (@Meh)1620299502.0
Photo via Instagram