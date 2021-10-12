Chloé Lukasiak has made things official with skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury.

Last week, the former Dance Moms star shared a sweet photo of herself embracing and holding hands with Khoury against a gorgeous beach backdrop. Accompanied by a single heart emoji in the caption, Lukasiak also went on to respond to Khoury's comment calling her "my favorite human" by writing "MINE" which, naturally, sent fans into a speculative frenzy.

Now though, E! News has confirmed with Lukasiak's rep that the two are very much an item, with another source telling the publication that "Chloé is in a place where she feels comfortable sharing her relationship and where she is in her life."

"She feels great and is happy," the insider continued. "She is still growing and learning who she is, and she knows there are many others out there who are too."

They added, "She knows that there is power in sharing her story and that it could help others who look up to her or could benefit from seeing someone like her living her truth and not hiding who or what makes her happy."

While it's unknown when exactly the couple got together, they have been sharing photos of themselves for the past few months. However, this "great match" is definitely "not a new relationship," according to the source, though they also added the two are "in love and very sweet together."

See Lukasiak's post for yourself below.