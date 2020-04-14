TikTok Stars Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy Split

TikTok superstars Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) have broken up.

Earlier today, the teens — who've been romantically linked since last December — took to their respective Instagram Stories to share the sad news.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli wrote in her post. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

That said, Charli added that they're still close friends, and she wouldn't have traded the experience for anything else, writing, "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him." She then went on to apologize for the delay in sharing the news, explaining that she "wanted to take the time to process it for myself."

"Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore," Charli concluded.

And as for Chase, he wrote that he would continue to support Charli, as she's "such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her."

"We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life," he said. "We are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."