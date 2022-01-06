Well, time to grab your credit cards girlies... Chanel Beauty is officially available at ULTA.

For years, ULTA has been synonymous with mass beauty, offering a wide range of affordable skincare faves, like The Ordinary and Cerave, while industry competitors, like Sephora and Blue Mercury, have traditionally dominated the luxury market, selling brands like Pat McGrath and La Mer, at higher price points.

Breaking down the demographics of beauty retail's Holy Trinity, there's a distinct difference in consumers passing through the automatic doors. Walk into any ULTA store and you’ll see 13-year-olds making TikToks in the aisles, trying on the latest viral trend. Sephora seems to be the working millennial favorite, while Blue Mercury services the wealthy older woman in the market for high end moisturizers and anti-aging serums.

Naturally, we would expect a brand like Chanel to scoff at the idea of placing their products under ULTA’s bright orange branding, alongside affordable brands. However as of January 5, 2022, Chanel Beauty is now available online and in-stores at certain ULTA locations.

From the iconic Les Beiges Bronzing Cream to the Le Lift Smoothing Serum, you can find all your favorite Chanel makeup, skincare, nail lacquer and, of course, fragrance at the beauty retailer. Aside from other luxury fragrances by Dior, YSL and Armani, Chanel is one of the only luxury brands to offer their full beauty collection at ULTA.

This move seems rather strategic on the part of Chanel as a way to reinvigorate the brand amongst a new audience without having to develop and test new product. The decision also indicates that luxury beauty might finally be moving mainstream going into 2022.

@scurtoworld Tell me what I need to ✨BUY✨ @ultabeauty #chanelbeauty #ultahaul #ultamusthaves

We expect to see more luxury beauty brands moving to ULTA in 2022. Is luxury beauty finally going mainstream?

