Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are currently giving away $1 million in the name of women's empowerment.

In honor of "WAP's" success and their continued commitment to centering the celebration of female sexuality, both Cardi and Megan took to their Twitters to announce the giant giveaway — which will be facilitated through Twitter and CashApp until tomorrow, August 20.

"Y'all made #WAP amazing!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there," Cardi wrote. "Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $."

Meanwhile, Megan echoed Cardi's gratitude for "everyone supporting #WAP," before instructing fans to drop their $Cashtags in the replies alongside the #WAPParty hashtag.

According to a press release for the promotion, 2,000 female respondents — chosen at random — will receive $500 each. As we wait for the winners to be announced though, you can check out both of their posts and the official rules, here.

