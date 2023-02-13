Cardi B and Offset Unveil McDonald's Meal in Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B and Offset have collaborated — on their own special McDonald's meal-for-two.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the hip-hop power couple appeared in a Super Bowl commercial to promote The Cardi B & Offset meal, available starting this Tuesday, February 14, for a limited time. In the ad, which also features seven other real-life couples, Cardi reveals she know's Offset's order from memory: "He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C."

Meanwhile, discussing views on sharing food with your significant other, Offset quips, "What's mine is hers — ain't no stealing," while tenderly holding Cardi's hand.

The meals includes Cardi's pick of a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce with a large Coke along with Offset's selection, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst — all with a large fries and an apple pie for dessert. The price for the deal will be determined by individual franchises and vary by location.

The commercial, entitled "Knowing Their Order," closes with a couple reminding viewers, "Knowing their order is a sign of loving them." Watch the full Super Bowl ad below.