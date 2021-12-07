In a sign of the times, Canadian officials have made the decision that in the face of a global supply shortage, the time has come for them to open up the maple syrup reserves.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), widely regarded as the OPEC of the syrup game, made the call to release half of its emergency reserve after they noticed this year's supply was already down by approximately a quarter. The first time in three years that the group has decided open up the reserves, QMSP has freed up 22 million kilograms (roughly 48.5 million pounds) of maple syrup.

“That’s why the reserve is made, to never miss maple syrup. And we won’t miss maple syrup!" QMSP’s Helene Normandin said in a statement.

According to QMSP, an increased demand and shorter harvest is what led to the syrup shortage which is no doubt a result of a variety of factors including climate change, the pandemic and sugar-stealing. With Quebec alone being responsible for three quarters of the world's maple syrup production and demand increasing 36% each year (the numbers on pancakes and waffles are still out, however) the need to free up some of Canada's liquid gold was abundantly clear.

Perhaps the only thing more Canadian that hockey, Celine Dion and being excessively polite, it makes sense that the country would want to ensure that the one of its most iconic exports didn't run dry. On the flip side of that, the news that Canada has an emergency maple syrup reserve did strike some outside observers as a little absurd.