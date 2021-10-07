Britney Spears is taking a stand against her family,

On Tuesday, the pop icon shared a painting of one woman trying to rescue another in the ocean, which was accompanied by a condemnation of her family's complicity in her conservatorship.

"This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she's saving her divine feminine sister !!!!," Britney wrote in the caption, as she detailed some of the alleged ways her father, Jamie Spears, exercised control over her for the past 13 years.

"I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!," she wrote, before making it clear she was less than happy with her family's inaction.

"If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship,'" Britney continued, speculating they thought she was "different" from them so they could "fuck" with her." She then ended her post by thanking her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, of helping her "change [her] life!!!!"

However, this isn't the first time the "Toxic" singer has publicly spoken about the anger she feels towards her family. During her shocking court testimony in June, Britney accused Jamie of "abusing" his power as her conservator by forcing her to get an IUD, take lithium, amongst other appalling things. She also made it known that her family didn't "do a goddamn thing" about her situation, before telling the judge she wanted to sue them in addition to having Jamie charged with conservatorship abuse.

In response to reignited criticism over her silence following the June premiere of Framing Britney Spears, the star's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, claimed she had always "loved, adored and supported" Britney via her Instagram Stories. However, Britney subsequently took to her own Instagram to call out the people closest to her for telling the "public that NOW you CARE."

"Did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you're reading this and you know who you are," she wrote, before following up with another post that specifically named Jamie Lynn and criticized her of showing up "at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!"

She added, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

Additionally, Britney may be making reference to her mother, Lynne Spears, who only started supporting her after the #FreeBritney movement gained traction, as well as the way her older brother, Bryan Spears, called her conservatorship a "great thing" in a 2020 podcast.

Britney's latest post follows Jamie's court-ordered removal as her conservator, during which he tried to use religion to help Britney's mental health, according to sources speaking to TM¸Z. A born-again Christian who also went to rehab in the early days of the conservatorship, Jamie reportedly worked with Lou Taylor — another born-again Christian — and her associate, Robin Greenhill, to prevent her from socializing with anyone who wasn't a "good Christian," as well as reading anything that wasn't religious material.

Britney's family members have yet to respond. In the meantime, see the star's post below.