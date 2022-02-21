Britney Spears finally has the opportunity to tell her story.
According to Page Six, the pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal for a tell-all memoir that will be published by Simon & Schuster. The report comes a few months after the termination of her 13 year-long conservatorship under father Jamie Spears, which she characterized as "abusive" during her court testimony.
Britney and Simon & Schuster have yet to comment on the report. However, she definitely has plenty to say as indicated by a number of recent posts accusing the rest of her family for "hurting [her] deeper than you'll ever know" by being complicit in her conservatorship.
Additionally, the star also previously spoke out against Jamie Lynn Spears's memoir from last year — which was initially titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out — and sent her sister a cease-and-desist to prevent the younger Spears from continuing to "exploit" Britney for her book.
Read Page Six's full report here.
Photo via Getty / Jamie McCarthy
- Britney Spears' Father Removed as Her Conservator - PAPER ›
- Jamie Lynn Responds to Britney Spears' Cease-and-Desist - PAPER ›
- Jamie Lynn Spears Criticized for Reported Memoir Title - PAPER ›