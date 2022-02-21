Britney Spears finally has the opportunity to tell her story.

According to Page Six, the pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal for a tell-all memoir that will be published by Simon & Schuster. The report comes a few months after the termination of her 13 year-long conservatorship under father Jamie Spears, which she characterized as "abusive" during her court testimony.

Britney and Simon & Schuster have yet to comment on the report. However, she definitely has plenty to say as indicated by a number of recent posts accusing the rest of her family for "hurting [her] deeper than you'll ever know" by being complicit in her conservatorship.

Additionally, the star also previously spoke out against Jamie Lynn Spears's memoir from last year — which was initially titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out — and sent her sister a cease-and-desist to prevent the younger Spears from continuing to "exploit" Britney for her book.

