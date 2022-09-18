Blake Lively is in the spotlight with a viral Instagram post where she confirms her pregnancy and slams the paparazzi — while also reminding us that she's besties with Taylor Swift.

On September 15th, the Gossip Girl star appeared at the Forbes Power Women's Summit wearing a golden dress, sporting a slight bump. Photos of the 35-year-old actress from the event sparked pregnancy rumors, which she confirmed days later in the Instagram post this weekend.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," Lively wrote alongside a swimsuit picture with husband Ryan Reynolds. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them."

The carousel also includes other fun recent memories where Lively is seen smiling and having a good time — including a bestie photo with singer Taylor Swift. The two have been friends since 2015, and Lively recently collaborated with Swift on the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" from Red (Taylor's version).

This forthcoming baby will be Lively's fourth child with Reynolds. The power couple already shares three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3.

"I grew up in a family in five, and my mom is the hardest working person I have ever met," Lively said at the Forbes event in response to a question about balancing family and career. "I grew up watching a woman be everything — be a mom and also be the hardest working businesswoman I knew. So it's important for me, for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other."