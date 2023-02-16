Please Don’t Call the Cops as a Prank on Billie Eilish

Don't ever call the cops as a "joke" — let alone to your favorite celebrity's home.

TMZ reports that cops were called to Billie Eilish's Los Angeles pad to perform a wellness check on the "Happier Than Ever" songstress. According to the outlet, Glendale PD squad vehicles and cops descended on the singer after a prank caller informed them that the singer was in need of assistance.

As the outlet reports: "We're told when the cops got to the home, they made contact with members of Billie's team and determined everything was A-OK."

It follows a string of horrifying encounters with the police and an intruder at her home over the last few months. According to TMZ, a five-year restraining order was issued against Christopher Anderson last week which also covers her mom, dad and brother/frequent collaborator Finneas. At the time of the break-in, TMZ reported that according to Eilish's father, "Anderson visited their family house numerous times since late December, allegedly professing his love for the singer and hoping to meet her. She says cops were called 5 times, and they've made multiple reports."

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Billie told the court that the break-ins and Anderson's behavior caused "substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress."

This is likewise Billie's second restraining order against a fan. In 2020, she received a permanent three-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau for terrorizing her residence at the height of the pandemic. At the time, Billie told the court, "While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused ..."

Elsewhere this week, police investigated a separate property break-in at Jennifer Coolidge's home after a man jumped her fence and roamed around her property in January.